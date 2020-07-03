New Delhi: In a big relief for students, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has reduced the syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels. Also Read - ICSE Likely to Hold Optional Exams For Class 10? Find Out Here

This has been done to make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21, the council said in a statement.

In order to check the fresh syllabus, students are requested to visit the official website www.cisce.org.

To make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21, the CISCE has worked with its subject experts, to reduce the syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oqq4p2kjlz — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, CISCE also released marks imputation formulae for the remaining papers, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The revised assessment formulae have been issued for the evaluation of the remaining papers of ICSE 10th exam and ISC 12th exam, that were supposed to be conducted from July 1st to July 14th.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account. (Check the entire story here)