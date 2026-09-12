Big stipend boost for medical trainees: Uttarakhand, Bihar raise payouts; Check how much they will make now

MBBS interns in Uttarakhand will now receive Rs 25,000 a month, up from Rs 17,000, while postgraduate medical students in Bihar will also get higher stipends. The revised monthly stipend in Bihar stands at Rs 92,800 for first-year students and Rs 1,12,200 for third-year students. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest hikes.

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MBBS interns at government medical colleges in Uttarakhand will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, up from Rs 17,000. Representational image

Medical interns and postgraduate medical students in Uttarakhand and Bihar will now get higher stipends after both state governments approved a hike, offering much-needed financial relief during their training.

MBBS interns at government medical colleges in Uttarakhand will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, up from Rs 17,000. The hike was approved by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

How much will Uttarakhand interns get?

The stipend hike will give MBBS interns an additional Rs 8,000 each month. It will cover interns at Uttarakhand’s five government medical colleges in Srinagar, Haldwani, Dehradun, Haridwar and Almora, which offer MBBS and postgraduate medical courses.

Bihar raises stipends

In Bihar, postgraduate medical students are set to receive higher stipends under a revised payment structure effective January 1, 2026.

The monthly stipend for first-year PG students has been raised from Rs 82,000 to Rs 92,800, while second-year students will now receive Rs 1,02,000, up from Rs 90,200.

The monthly stipend for third-year PG students in Bihar has been raised from Rs 99,220 to Rs 1,12,200, giving final-year students an additional Rs 12,980 every month.

The Bihar Health Department announced the revised stipend on September 11. Health Minister Nishant Kumar said the increase would offer better financial support to PG students while encouraging the development of quality human resources in medical education.

What is the medical message?

The two stipend hikes cover different stages of medical education but have a similar impact, giving students and doctors-in-training more financial support as they gain practical experience in clinical settings.

PG students in Bihar contribute to patient care and hospital duties under senior doctors, while MBBS interns in Uttarakhand also work in clinical settings as part of their practical training.

The hikes come amid wider concerns over differences in medical stipends across states. Recent protests by interns in several states have highlighted low stipends, long working hours and financial pressures during training.

For medical students, the Uttarakhand and Bihar announcements increase monthly support at two important stages of the journey from medical education to professional practice.