GATE 2022 Admit Card Update: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admit Card 2022 which was set to release today, now has been postponed. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will now release the GATE 2022 Admit Card on January 7, 2022. The official statement on the official website reads, ''Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022."

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the institute, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Earlier in December, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur released the GATE 2022 Exam Schedule on its official website. According to the official schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam will begin from February 5, 2022, and will end on February 13, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check the timing, exam slots, and date from the admit card(once released).

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the GATE 2022 Admit Card.

Steps to Download the GATE 2022 Admit card

Go to the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, GATE 2022 Admit Card.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

The GATE 2022 Admit card will release on the screen.

Save, Download the GATE 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future use.

Click Here to Download the GATE 2022 Admit Card