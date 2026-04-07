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BIG update on UP Board Result Date 2026: Class 10 and 12 results to be out on THIS date; find details inside

BIG update on UP Board Result Date 2026: Class 10 and 12 results to be out on THIS date; find details inside

UP Board Result Date 2026: There's a recent update on the Class 10 and 12 results of the board. Scroll down to read details.

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UP Board Result Date 2026: In the latest development of UP Board Class 10 and 12 results, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has provided a confirmation that the results will be declared in the last week of the month of April. The announcement from the board has provided relief to almost 50 lakh students who earlier appeared for the board exams in 2026.

When will the Class 10 and 12 UP Board results be out?

The UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh has officially said that the board results will be declared in the last week of April. The students who had earlier given their exams held in February and March, are now in the much-awaited phase of getting their results.

Evaluation process completed

The checking of the answer sheets of the UP Board classes 10 and 12 has already been completed. The process of evaluation took place between March 18 and April 4. The complete process took almost 15 working days. There were some holidays on account of Eid and Ram Navami, which led to the extension of the earlier deadline.

This year, almost 2.75 crore answer sheets were put to evaluation in the process, and over 1.5 lakh teachers were actively involved in the process. The centres where evaluation was being done were constantly under monitoring by means of CCTV surveillance. Alongside this, a strict ban on mobile phones was also followed in the evaluation centres.

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How many students appeared for the board exam?

Almost 26 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, and about 24.5 lakh students gave the Class 12 exams. This implies that more than 53 lakh students had registered, and almost 2.87 lakh students were absent from the exams. There were more than 8,000 examination centres in the state.

What happens next?

As the evaluation process is complete, the board is now actively working on the preparation of results. This includes tabulation and data processing. The officials have mentioned that the complete process may take almost 20-25 days.

When the results are out, the students will be able to check their results online means through the official UP board portal. The scorecards for the same can be downloaded for future use.

Now, the students of Classes 10 and 12 are eagerly waiting for their results to be out.

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