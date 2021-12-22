UP TET New Examination Date: The candidates who are preparing for the UP TET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the new examination date for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) Exam. The UP TET will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. Note, Candidates who have applied for UPTET 2021 will be issued with a new UPTET Admit Card.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre Invites Applications For 175 Nurse Posts on tmc.gov.in | Apply Latest by Jan 8

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET 2021 –paper 1) that was scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, was cancelled and postponed following a paper leak. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift whereas 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift.

The UPTET 2021 exam will be scheduled to have two papers, while UPTET paper 1 will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM for primary school teachers for classes 1 to 5, UPTET 2021 paper 2 for higher primary school teachers for classes 6 to 8 was scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Nearly 21.5 lakh candidates were prepared to appear for the examination that was being conducted at several exam centers across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As per the released notification, the result of UP TET 2021 exam will be declared on 25 February 2022.The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a highly competitive exam and candidates who clear the exams usually get posted as a primary and junior level government teachers in the state government schools