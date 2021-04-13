Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 from April 12, 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the examination on the official website i.e. biharboard.online. The candidates must note that the last date to register for the examination is April 16, 2021. The candidates must register for the examination through the authorities of their respective school on BSEB’s official website. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 Registration Begins Today On biharboard.online | Check Details Here

According to the reports, a total of 3 opportunities shall be given to candidates to clear the examination. One attempt is scheduled for 2021 while the remaining two are to be conducted in 2022.

BSEB's official account took to Twitter on April 10, 2021, to announce the registration dates and the examination schedule for the Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021. They also tweeted a link to the official notification.

BSEB stated that the registration process for the exam shall begin from April 12, 2021, on the official website biharboard.online. The last date to register for the exam is April 16, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates apply for the examination:

Step 1: To fill the application form and pay the application fee, authorities have previously provided the user ID and password to school principals through the district education official.

Step 2: Using these login credentials, school principals must login to the official website biharboard.online.

Step 3: After logging-in, their user portal shall consist of candidates coming under the “Secondary compartmental-cum-special Examination 2021”.

Step 4: Using this data, principals of respective schools must fill the application form after carefully going through the given data.

According to BSEB’s public notice, the first attempt is scheduled for 2021 while the second attempt shall be conducted during the 2021-22 matric examination in 2022. The third attempt shall be conducted in the year 2022 as well in the matric compartmental examination.