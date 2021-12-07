Bihar 67th Prelims Exam 2021:The Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) on Tuesday released an important notification regarding the cancellation of the 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination, are advised to go through the official notice issued by the Commission.Also Read - BCPL Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Apprentice Posts on bcplonline.co.in | Check Pay Scale, Other Details

For more updates, candidates must go through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, the preliminary examination was scheduled for January 23, 2022. But due to some reasons, the exam has been postponed. The new examination dates for Bihar 67th Prelims 2021 Exam will soon be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the Bihar Public Service Commission's official website for more details.

For the convenience of the students, we have given below the link for the detailed official notification issued by the Commission.

Click Here: Postponement of 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.