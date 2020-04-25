Bihar ANM/Nurse Recruitment 2020: The Bihar State Health Society (BSHS) has extended the deadline for online application for recruitment to the post of nurse/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) till April 30, from the earlier last date of March 30. Also Read - BSEB Matric Result 2020 Expected Soon, Check Bihar Board 10th Results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online on statehealthsocietybihar.org. The online application process started on March 9. A total of 865 candidates will be recruited through this drive. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 11,500 per month.

Candidates can click on this link to access the notification announcing the extension of online application deadline.

Notably, in order to apply, candidates should have a two year full-time diploma degree in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training course from any recognized institute. Further, registration of candidates from ‘Bihar Nurse Registration Council’ shall also be necessary.

The age limit to apply is as follows: 37 for unreserved/EWS (male), 40 for backward class/MBC (male and female), 40 for unreserved/EWS (female) and 42 for SC/ST (male and female).

Candidates also need to pay an application fee which is Rs 500 for male candidates in general categoryand Rs 250 for females in general category, SC/ST (male and female) and Divyang (male and female).