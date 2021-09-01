Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga, Bihar has announced the dates for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling and the registration process begins today, i.e., 1 September 2021. Candidates who qualified the B.Ed written exam can register for the counselling session on the official website of LNMU — bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.Also Read - Bihar B.Ed CET Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon | Check Important Details Here

The last date for registration for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling is September 12.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Full Schedule

As per the official notification, candidates will get a list of allotted colleges on September 18. Candidates can confirm the seat and part payment between September 19 and September 25, 2021. Paper verification and admission at the concerned college will be held from September 22 to September 29, 2021.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Login with existing login credentials

Step 2: Verify the result, rank and other details

Step 3: Choose the University(s) and B.Ed. Colleges for admission in the order of preference. (You can choose up to 12 Colleges from one or all Universities)

Step 4: Pay the counselling Registration fee (Non-refundable) online (UR: Rs. 1000, BC/EBC/Women/Divyang: Rs. 750, SC/ST: Rs.500)

Step 5: Once the payment is successful, take the final printout for reference.

For more details, click here for the official notification.

In case of vacancy after the first round of Online Counselling, the display college allotment will be put on 4 October 2021. Candidates are requested to check the vacancies on the LNMU website on October 1.