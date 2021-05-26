Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Postponed: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Kameshwar Nagar, Darbhanga has postponed the Bihar BEd CET 2021 in the wake of the ongoing second wave of coronavirus pandemic. As a result, application deadline has also been extended. Interested candidates can now register for the Bihar BEd CET 2021 on the official website – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in – till June 5 without any late fees. Application window will also be open between June 6 and June 8 for candidates to register with a late fee. Candidates can make changes to the application form till June 9, whereas the fee payment link will be open till June 10. Also Read - KCET 2021: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Dates Announced By Govt | Check Here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Exam Date

LNMU Bihar has pushed back the dates for Bihar BEd CET 2021. The exam will now be held on July 11, instead of the earlier date of June 15.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Register for Entrance Exam Button’

Step 3: Fill in your details as asked and register yourself on the website

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and fill the application form

Step 5: Submit the form after carefully checking your details

Step 6: Make the online fee payment on the website

Step 7: Download the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.