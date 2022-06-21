Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Test, CET 2022 has been postponed until further notice. The examination was earlier slated to be held on June 23, 2022. According to the notice released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU on June 20, 2022, the varsity has stated that due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 was postponed until further notice.Also Read - Bihar BEd CET 2022 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link, Examination Date Here

The CET-B.Ed was scheduled to be held on June 23 between 11 am and 1 pm. Candidates who were going to appear for Bihar CET 2022 can check the official notice on the official website– biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Key Important

The candidates must note that the CET 2022 revised dates are likely to be released soon on the official website

A total of 1,91,929 candidates have registered for CET- B.Ed and the exam will be held at 325 centers across 11 cities in Bihar.

Exams would be now conducted as per the revised schedule.Bihar CET 2022 is an state-level entrance examination that is conducted for admission to B.Ed courses offered by a total of 342 colleges in 14 universities across the state

As stated on the official notice, the decision to postpone the CET 2022 was taken by the chancellor of universities. Reportedly, JNMU chancellor reviewed the exam proceeding in an online meeting and decided to postpone the exam as thousands of candidates appearing for the examination could not download their CET 2022 admit card due to internet shutdown in several regions of Bihar.