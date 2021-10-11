Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga, Bihar is likely to announce the revised dates for Bihar B.Ed CET second Counselling round today, as on October 11 2021 on the official website, as per the official notice. Eligible candidates can check the full list of the second allotment round on the official website which is at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Selected candidates for the second round of counselling must pay a sum of Rs 3000 as an application fee between Oct 12 to Oct 21.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: From New Pattern to Date Sheet Buzz, 7 BIG Updates Students Should Know

Earlier the round one allotment list was issued on Sept 18, 2021. The exams were held in an offline mode across the state on Aug 13, 2021. The results were announced on Aug 24, 2021. Approximately, 1.12 lakh candidates have passed the Bihar B.Ed CET exam 2021. The verification of the necessary documents and reporting to the respective colleges will occur from Oct 18 to 23, as per the newly revised Counselling schedule.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: How to check the second allotment list

Visit the official website which is bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Bihar CET 2021 Counselling.”

Now click on the link Bihar BEd CET second allotment list 2021.

You will be directed to a new page. Enter the necessary credentials such as candidate’s username, password, and the given captcha to log in.

Now Save, download and take a printout of the allotment list for future reference.

According to the official notice, the university will announce the remaining vacant seat after the conclusion of round 2 of the exam on October 24. The spot admission for the remaining seat will be conducted from Oct 25 to 30.