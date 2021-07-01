New Delhi: Bihar B.Ed CET, which was scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021, has been postponed. Nodal University of Bihar, Lalit Narayan Mithila University issued an official notice regarding the same. “Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Bihar B.Ed. CET which was scheduled for July 11 has been postponed. Fresh updates on the exam date and other related information will be notified soon,” the Notice issued by University is based in Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga reads. Also Read - MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended by a Week, Apply Now

The University was scheduled to release the admit cards for Bihar B.Ed CET on July 1. To recall, the online application process began on 11 April and ended on 5 June. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to keep checking the official website https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index for being updated about exam dates and timings. Also Read - No Announcement About New CET Exam Pattern Leaves Students Confused

The Bihar B.Ed CET is conducted for the students who are willing to take admissions to various B.Ed colleges across Bihar.

Here are some of the important details about the examination: