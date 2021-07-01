New Delhi: Bihar B.Ed CET, which was scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021, has been postponed. Nodal University of Bihar, Lalit Narayan Mithila University issued an official notice regarding the same. “Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Bihar B.Ed. CET which was scheduled for July 11 has been postponed. Fresh updates on the exam date and other related information will be notified soon,” the Notice issued by University is based in Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga reads. Also Read - MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended by a Week, Apply Now
The University was scheduled to release the admit cards for Bihar B.Ed CET on July 1. To recall, the online application process began on 11 April and ended on 5 June. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to keep checking the official website https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index for being updated about exam dates and timings.
The Bihar B.Ed CET is conducted for the students who are willing to take admissions to various B.Ed colleges across Bihar.
Here are some of the important details about the examination:
- The Bihar B.Ed CET will be conducted for two hours duration.
- The question paper will have 120 multiple-choice questions.
- Questions will be from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness, and teaching-learning environment in schools.
- Candidates are advised to use a blue or black ball pen only to fill answers on OMR sheet.
- The test will be conducted at various centres across Bihar. Some of the centers will be in Bhagalpur, Chapra, Ara, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger and Muzaffarpur.