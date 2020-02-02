Bihar BEd CET 2020: The Darbhanga-based Lalita Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the notification for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. This year, LNMU is the nodal university responsible for conducting the exam. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam by applying on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, which is the official website of LNMU.

Candidates can register online till March 2 for the exam, which will be held on March 29. The window to make corrections in the online application form is open till March 4, while the last date to pay exam fee is March 5.

How to register online for Bihar BEd CET 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply for Entrance Examination’ under ‘Students’

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on ‘Registration for New User Account’

Step 4: Enter all the information asked for

Step 5: Fill form, upload images, make payment and click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can click here to access the registration page directly.

General category candidates need to pay exam fees of Rs 1,000. The fee for EWS, women, PwD, EBC, BC candidates is Rs 750, while that for SC/ST candidates is Rs 500.

BEd CET is held for admission to BEd programme being offered at colleges affiliated with 15 state universities. In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree and/or Master’s degree in any stream with minimum 50% marks. Applicants with a BE or BTech degree should have specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks.