Bihar BEd CET 2020 Result: The scorecards for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test 2020 has been declared by he Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Thursday. Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
Over 1 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination, which was conducted on September 22.
Direct link to check Bihar BEd CET 2020 result
Follow these steps to check Bihar BEd CET 2020 result
Step 1: Visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Click on Bihar BEd CET 2020 result notification
Step 3: Enter your credentials — registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.