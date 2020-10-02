Bihar BEd CET 2020 Result: The scorecards for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test 2020 has been declared by he Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Thursday. Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP President JP Nadda to Meet Party Brass in State to Decide on Seat Sharing

Over 1 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination, which was conducted on September 22. Also Read - Ahead of Bihar Polls, CM Nitish Kumar Promises Rs 25K to Girls Passing Intermediate Exams, Rs 50K to Those Who Graduate

Direct link to check Bihar BEd CET 2020 result Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Full Schedule: Polling to Take Place in 3 Phases From October 28, Results on November 10

Follow these steps to check Bihar BEd CET 2020 result

Step 1: Visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on Bihar BEd CET 2020 result notification

Step 3: Enter your credentials — registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.