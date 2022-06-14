Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Latest Update: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga (LNMU) has released the admit card for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test(CET BED 2022). Candidates planning to appear for the Bihar B.ed CET 2022 examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. “Admit Card Being live from 13.06.2022,” reads the official website. The Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 exam will be held on June 23, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 admit card.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Register For Group B, C Posts Before June 28| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Admit Card Being live from 13.06.2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Bihar B.ED CET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below. Also Read - Osmania University Recruitment 2022: Apply For Project Assistant, Other Posts Before June 25| Read Details Here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 835 Posts Till June 16| Check Salary Here