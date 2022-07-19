Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Latest Update: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga (LNMU) has declared the result for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test(CET-BED 2022) today, July 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar B.ed CET 2022 examinations can download their scorecard through the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. As per the official notification, the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 exam was held on July 06, 2022.Also Read - IGNOU June 2022 Term End Exam Schedule Released; to Be Held in Two Shifts

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 result.

How to Download Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “ Click here for result .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as email id and password. Now click on the submit option.

Your Bihar B.ED CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Bihar B.ED CET Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can check the results from the direct link given below. For more details, check the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Check Important Details Here