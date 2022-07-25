Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling Registration Date: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will begin the Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling process from today July 25, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. As per the official notification, the last date for online registration for choice filling and preferences of colleges and Institutes is August 04, 2022. It is to be noted that the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 exam was held on July 06, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to Release on July 31; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling Registration Important Dates

Online Registration for Choice Filling and Preference of Colleges/Institutions: July 25 to August 04, 2022

Display of College allotment of 1st Round: August 11, 2022

Payment of Seat Confirmation Fee Rs. 3000/-(Rupees Three Thousand only) for 1st Round: August 11 to August 22, 2022

Paper Verification and Admission of 1st Round at concerned College/Institute: August 12 to August 26, 2022

Display of College allotment of 2nd Round: August 29, 2022

Payment of Seat Confirmation Fee Rs. 3000/-(Rupees Three Thousand only) for 2st Round: September 1 to September 10, 2022

Commencement of Classes: September 12, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill out the counselling registration form.

How Can I Register For Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling?

Visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here For Counselling.”

Enter the registration details.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill the application form.

Select the college or institute depending upon your choice.

Pay the application fee, depending upon your category, and submit the form.

Your Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling registration process will be complete.

Check Registration Fee

General/Unreserved: 1000

EBC/BC/EWS/Women/Divyang: Rs 750

SC/ST: Rs 500

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022— Highlights