Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins on biharcetbed.lnmu.in | Check Key Details Here

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2023: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University will conduct the Bihar BEd 2023 Entrance Exam on April 8, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the registrations for the Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2023 has begun from today, February 20, 2023 on the official website,biharcetbed.lnmu.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply is on March 15, 2023.

“Candidates with at least 50% marks either in the bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) and/or master’s degree in science engineering/Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent there to are eligible to appear in the admission test.” as stated in the prospectus

Bihar BEd 2023 Entrance Exam: Key Details

The last date to apply for Bihar BEd 2023 Entrance Exam is on March 15, 2023.

The submission of online applications form with late fee and editing the application form will be from March 16, 2023 to March 20, 2023.

The university will release the Bihar BEd 2023 Admit Card on March 20, 2023 onwards.

Bihar BEd 2023 Entrance Exam: How to the apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website – biharcetbed.lnmu.in

Click on the online registration button and register yourselves

Fill in the application form and then pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to note that once the admit cards are out, you must download it at the earliest and not wait until the last moment and avoid last minute technical glitches.

