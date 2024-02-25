Home

Education

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: BSEB Matric Result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(Soon); Tentative Schedule Here

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: BSEB Matric Result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(Soon); Tentative Schedule Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has successfully concluded the Bihar Board Class 10th matric examination on February 23, 2024. The BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Examination was conducte

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has successfully concluded the Bihar Board Class 10th matric examination on February 23, 2024. The BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Examination was conducted between February 15 to February 23. Soon after the conclusion of the examination, the board is likely to declare the BSEB 2024 Matric Result in March-April; however, it is tentative. Presently, BSEB has not released the BSEB Matric Result date and time. Candidates can download the Bihar BSEB Board Class 10th Matric Result 2024 by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check tentative dates, the official website, past year’s trends, how to check scorecard and marksheet, and other details here.

Trending Now

It is important to note that the board officials have not revealed any official date for the declaration of BSEB Class 10 results. As soon as the Bihar Board 10th Result date is announced, students will be able to access the information both here and on the BSEB’s official X handle. The official Twitter handle of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is @officialbseb.

You may like to read

Talking about last year, the BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate or Class 12th examination was announced on March 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the BSEB Class 10th Result 2023 was declared on March 31.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.