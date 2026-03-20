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Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar Board Matric result likely today? Update on BSEB Inter marksheet, official websites, download link

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Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar Board Matric result likely today? Update on BSEB Inter marksheet, official websites, download link

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: Will BSEB Bihar Board Matric result be announced today? Read details here.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 will be announced anytime soon. It is expected that the Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Matric, Inter Result likely next week. However, it has not been confirmed. Last year, the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on March 25. At present, no official date has been finalized for the Bihar Board Result.

At present, the board is near its final stages of evaluating answer sheets. As soon as the assessment is finished, the data will have to undergo a compilation and verification process. Several media reports claim that the Bihar Board 10th Result will be published today, March 20. However, a BSEB spokesperson has confirmed that the Bihar Board class 10 result will not be announced today.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check BSEB Bihar Board Matric result?

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter result?

Visit the official website: Go to the Bihar School Examination Board official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Click on the result link: Tap on: BSEB 10th Result 2026 (Matric) or BSEB 12th Result 2026 (Inter)

Enter your details Fill in your: Roll Number Roll Code

Click on Submit: Press the Submit/View Result button.

Check your result: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download & print: Save the result PDF and take a printout for future use.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Bihar Board Result

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