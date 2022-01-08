Patna: The Bihar Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit cards for the board exams of 2022 for class 10th. The candidates can download the admit cards for BSEB Class 10 on the official website– secondary.biharboardonline.com. As per media reports, the BSEB has only issued class 10th admit cards for practical exams, and admit cards for theory paper will be issued later.Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Check Full Schedule Here

As per the BSEB schedule, class 10 practical exams will be conducted between January 20 to 22, while the theoretical papers are scheduled from February 17 to 24. The exams will be held in two sessions–the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Registrations Window Open at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. | Last date to Apply Oct 28

The state board has directed all the affiliated schools to issue admit cards to matric students after signing and stamping them.

Steps to Download Admit Cards

Log on to the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on, “View/Print Admit Card”

Enter school Id and password

Click on submit to download the admit card

The board will provide a ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly.