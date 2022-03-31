Bihar Board (Matric) Result 2022: The Bihar board Matric result was announced on Thursday. The result was released by the Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday here at Vikas Bhawan in Patna. Students can check their respective BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website of the board, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check their BSEB Matric Result 2022 at biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Here’s What you can do if not satisfied with Bihar Board (Matric) Result

Re-evaluation: Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB Matric result 2022 and think they should have received more marks can apply for revaluation of their answer scripts.

Compartment exam: For a second chance to clear the BSEB matric exam 2022, candidates can also choose the option of a compartment exam. The option, however, will be available to only students who have failed in one or two subjects. Students who have failed more than two subjects will have to reappear for BSEB matric exams next year.

BSEB 10th Result 2022 Topper

Ramayani Roy topped the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022.

Around 16,11,099 candidates appeared for Bihar Board 10th exam which was held between February 17 to 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state, of which 12,86,971 succeeded. The practical exams for matric students was conducted from January 20 to 22