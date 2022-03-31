Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Class 10th Result was declared on Thursday. Soon after the BSEB declared the result for BSEB Class 10 Board Exam, the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – crashed. Students should not worry as they can check their BSEB Class 10 Board Exam result on other websites. We have curated a list of websites to check BSEB Class 10 Board Exam result. Apart from the official website, students can check Bihar Board 10th (Matric) Result 2022 result on six other websites. Students would need their roll number and roll code as given in their admit card to check their matric scores – BSEB Class 10 Board Exam result.Also Read - Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results DECLARED | Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Check Scores Here

List of other websites to check BSEB Class 10 Board Exam result

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 Declared Also Read - Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 Declared, Check Toppers List of Class 10 Here

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, today (March 31) at 3 pm declared the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result and also announced the toppers of this year. The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar Board is 79.88 per cent. Ramayani Roy had topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam. Total eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. While, 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 result released. Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar MLAs Carried Out By Marshals For Creating Ruckus in Assembly, Netizens Find it Hilarous. Watch

The BSEB had released the official answer key for objective-type questions on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.