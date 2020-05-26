Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Out: The much-awaited BSEB 10th Result has been declared at 12.30 by the Bihar Board on Tuesday. However, the websites through which students were supposed to check their results have crashed. Also Read - Never Thought a Fast Bowler Could Have The Kind of Variety Jasprit Bumrah Has: Karsan Ghavri

Students who appeared for the exam were asked to check the scores on their mobile phones or laptops by visiting the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. But now as the sites have crashed, students should physically check their results by contacting their schools.

Students have been urged to not go out to cyber cafes to check their result for safety concerns due to coronavirus pandemic.

The board exams were conducted in the state between 17th February and 24th February. This time, the Bihar Board will also not conduct any press conference for declaring the BSEB 10th Results, unlike other years.