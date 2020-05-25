BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar matric result 2020 is likely to be declared this week. Some reports have claimed that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) might release result today, however, the official confirmation on the date and time of the same is still awaited. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class X Result Likely to be Announced on This Date | Here's How And Where to Check

Students who are eagerly waiting for their results can keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on their scorecard. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on May 20 but they got postponed as some last minute work was pending.

How to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 10 Matriculation Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Where To Check The Results?

The candidates can check their scores on official websites-

-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

-onlinebseb.in

-bsebresult.online

-bsebonline.org

-biharboard.online

What about the mark sheets?

The mark sheets will be available in August.