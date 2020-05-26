Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, has topped in the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020, the results of which were declared online on Tuesday. The pass percentage stands at 80.59%. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Scores Declared Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Here's How to Check

Here are the score details of the toppers

1. Himanshu Raj : 481

2. Durgesh Kumar: 480

3. Shubham Kumar: 478

3. Rajveer: 478

4. Juli Kumari: 478

Shubham Kumar, Rajveer, Juli Kumari share the third position with all of them scoring 478 marks.

Over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the exams, the evaluation of which was halted owing to the lockdown period. This is the first Board result being announced during the lockdown. Bihar Board had released class 12 or intermediate result in March in which 80.44 per cent of students cleared the exam.

In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharti of Jamui’s Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya had topped the Bihar Board Class 10 exams with 97.2 per cent marks.