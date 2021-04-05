BSEB 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the final results for matric exams today. Bihar Board 10th result 2021 or Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 will be announced today (April 5, Monday) at 3.30 pm. Bihar Board President will announce BSEB 10th Result 2021 in a few hours. After this, the direct link to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will go live on the official website Bihar Board –

bsebonline.gov.in. A live result link is appearing on the official website- onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric/. However, this could also be last year's result link as the official time for Bihar Matric result 2021 is 3:30 pm.

Where to check BSEB Class 10 Result 2021:

Students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 on the official websites of BSEB listed below. Students are advised to keep an eye on these portals when the results are announced this afternoon.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Online

Follow These Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: