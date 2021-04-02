BSEB 10th Result 2021: Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 is expected to be delayed by another couple of days as the verification process for Bihar Board 10th Toppers is yet to be completed, said reports. Earlier, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishor had reportedly asserted that the Class 10th Result was likely to be declared by the first week of April. If reports are to be believed, Holi festival is said to be the reason behind the possible delay of three to four days. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to Declare Matric Results by This Date, Chairman Anand Kishor Confirms

In the past, BSEB, Patna had released the matric result within 10 days of the declaration of the Intermediate examination result. The state board, this year, had announced inter results on March 26, 2021. Going by the trends, one can expect the announcement of BSEB Matric results by April 4 or April 5. Last year, Bihar Board 10th results were delayed due to lockdown. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: BSEB Matric Results Likely to be Declared in First Week of April

Once released, students can check their scores on BSEB’s official websites- bsebonline. in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Follow These Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board result link

Enter the required credentials like your roll number, roll code and registration number

Click Submit

Your Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in BSEB matric class 10 examinations, which were conducted from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.