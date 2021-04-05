BSEB 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 or Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 on Monday. The BSEB released an official notification announcing the Matric result will be released at 3:30 PM by state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 on BSEB’s official websites- bsebonline. in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Date: Topper Verification Process Completed, BSEB to DECLARE Matric Results Anytime Soon | Latest Updates Students Should Know

Bihar Board completed the topper verification process, a report this morning stated. As part of the topper verification process, a total of 20 students with the highest marks will be called to the BSEB office, where they will be interviewed by a panel of experts.

The BSEB 10th answer key was released by the Board on March 20, 2021.

Here’s the official notification:

Follow These Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board result link

Enter the required credentials like your roll number, roll code, and registration number, click Submit

Your Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen