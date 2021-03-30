BSEB 10th Result 2021 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is expected to declare the BSEB matric results 2021 by April 7, said reports. The Bihar Board had done the evaluation of matric answer sheets from March 12 to 24, 2021. Earlier the evaluation was scheduled to commence on March 5, but it was postponed. Going by the trends, BSEB announces the result within 10 days from the completion of the evaluation process. Sources also confirmed that the topper verification process will be done from April 1 and the results will be declared after that. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Here’s How to Download Marksheet, Check Score

“We will announce the class 10th results very soon. It is likely to be announced by the first week of April,” a leading portal quoted BSEB chairman Anand Kishor as saying. His remarks come nearly a week after the board announced the intermediate results wherein 78.04% of students passed the exam.

Latest updates on BSEB Matric results

BSEB is expected to declare results in first week of April. Earlier, reports had claimed that the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be announced after Holi. The BSEB is still to make an official announcement on this.

The BSEB can declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 date and time on its official Twitter account of BSEB—@officialbseb

Nearly 17 lakh candidates appeared in Bihar Board 10th or matric exams. Of the total, 837803 were girls, and 846663 were boys.

The matric exams were conducted 1525 exam centres in 38 different districts.

Bihar Board class 10th result 2021: Follow These Steps to Download Matric Results