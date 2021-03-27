BSEB Matric Result 2021: A day after the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announced the Inter Result 2021, students are eagerly waiting for the declaration of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021. Latest reports have claimed that the Bihar Board 10th result is expected to be declared only after the Holi holidays, i.e, the first week of April. However, the state board is yet to make any announcement regarding the same. Those who appeared in Bihar Board 10th exams 2021 are advised to keep a tab on the official websites of BSEB—bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 DECLARED. Find Step-by-step Guide, DIRECT LINK to Download Inter Results Here

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: 5 latest updates every student should know

Nearly 17 lakh students appeared in BSED matric class 10 examinations. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the board’s official websites-bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB had conducted matric exams from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centres in 38 different districts of the state.

Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

Despite putting several precautions like imposition of section 144 within 100-metre radius , installation of CCTV cameras, a case of exam paper leak was reported by BSEB. Notably, the question paper of social science was leaked from State Bank of India Branch, Jhajha in Jamui district.

Earlier last year, the results for Bihar Board 10th Result were declared on May 26, 2020. Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, had topped in the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent. The average pass percentage that year stood at 80.59%.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Follow These Steps to Check Matric Result