BSEB 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is expected to declare Bihar Board 10th result 2021 anytime soon. Latest reports suggest that BSEB has completed the topper verification process, following which speculations are rife that BSEB might announce the matric results in a couple of days. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to Declare Matric Results by This Date, Chairman Anand Kishor Confirms

As part of the topper verification process, a total of 20 students with the highest marks will be called to the BSEB office, where they will be interviewed by a panel of experts.

Meanwhile, students are advised to keep an eye on the official social media handles of BSEB as it might announce the date of result declaration there. Once released, students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 on BSEB’s official websites- bsebonline. in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Follow These Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021