Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) claimed that it has declared the fastest results ever in nine years with the announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021, which was declared today afternoon. The fastest to date was when the board had released the Bihar Matric result on April 6, 2019. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Official Websites Down? Here's DIRECT LINK And Steps to Check BSEB Matric Results

The Bihar Board claimed that this year’s Matric results were declared for nearly 16.50 lakh students within 25 days. A total of 1.01 crore copies and 1.01 answer sheets were evaluated in 25 days using tech-based strategy like installing a data unit, using computer and uploading marks at evaluation centre, the BSEB claimed. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Toppers List: 78.17 Pass Percentage, Meet Top 3 Students of This Year

Notably, there will be no offline scoresheet this year as the schools are shut. Students will be able to download the result available online, which will act as a provisional marksheet. Also Read - Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: 13 Students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Top 10

The BSEB 10th pass percentage this year is the lowest so far. The pass percentage for Bihar Board 10th result 2021 touched 78.17 per cent, as opposed to 80.59 per cent in 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can check their result by visiting the official BSEB website – bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Alternatively, Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 can also be checked on these third-party websites: