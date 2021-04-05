Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has finally announced the much-awaited results of matriculation or class 10 on Friday. Those who took the exam can check their BSEB matric results on the official websites— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Besides, candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric scores on onlinebseb.in. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Toppers List: 78.17 Pass Percentage, Meet Top 3 Students of This Year

But soon after the announcement of the results, the official websites crashed due to the heavy traffic. However, students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 by clicking here (Direct link to check Class 10 Result 2021 BSEB Bihar)

This year, a total of 78.17 per cent students passed the 10th exam successfully. By scoring 484 marks out of total 500, Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar have bagged the first rank (96.80 percent).

With the declaration of matric results, BSEB has become the first education board in India to have released both class 10 and 12 results.

Follow these steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021

Visit the official website of the board

Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage

Enter your credentials – Roll Number and other details and login

Your Bihar Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save your result for future reference

Steps to check matric results on mobile

Open Google chrome or any other browser on your phone

Visit www.onlinebseb.in

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter login credentials like roll number and roll code etc

Enter captcha code

Press the submit button

Your Bihar Board 10th Result or BSEB matric Result will be displayed on the screen

Portals to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021

Alternative websites to check Bihar board 10th result 2021