Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can check their result by visiting the official BSEB website – bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. An official notification yesterday read that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release Bihar Board matric results at 3:30 PM.

The result will be declared after the official address at the Bihar Education headquarters. There will be no offline scoresheet this year.

The official websites of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.,and bsebonline.in – are currently showing errors ahead of the result announcement. Students must remain patient in case the website does not open due to high internet traffic. However, students can check their scores again after some time.

The BSEB 10th answer key was released by the Board on March 20, 2021. Students need a minimum of 30 per cent marks, apart from getting passing marks in each subject, in order to pass the exam. Those who fail to get passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exam, which will be held later by the BSEB.

Follow These Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: