Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the results of matriculation or class 10 on April 5, Monday. Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be released by state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm. This time, there will be no press conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, board chairman Anand Kishor had stated on Sunday, April 4. Once declared, students will be able to check their BSEB 10th result on the official websites— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Besides, candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric scores on onlinebseb.in. To pass the exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks, apart from getting passing marks in each subject. Those who fail to get passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exam, which will be held later by the BSEB. Also Read - BSEB to Declare Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 at 3:30 PM Today: Here Are 5 Latest Updates For Class X Students

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Stay Here For LIVE Updates: