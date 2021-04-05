Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the results of matriculation or class 10 on April 5, Monday. Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be released by state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm. This time, there will be no press conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, board chairman Anand Kishor had stated on Sunday, April 4. Once declared, students will be able to check their BSEB 10th result on the official websites— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Besides, candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric scores on onlinebseb.in. To pass the exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks, apart from getting passing marks in each subject. Those who fail to get passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exam, which will be held later by the BSEB. Also Read - BSEB to Declare Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 at 3:30 PM Today: Here Are 5 Latest Updates For Class X Students

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Stay Here For LIVE Updates:

15:56 PM: BSEB Matric Results DECLARED

15:52 PM: Students are venting out their frustration on Twitter as official websites are down. Check some of their tweets here:

वेवसाईट खुल नहीं रह है। — BRIJESH CHANDRA (@BRIJESH74212243) April 5, 2021

15:50 PM: Due to COVID-19, an online live streaming has been set up for result declaration. If reports are to be believed, officials are yet to join the virtual event.

15:45 PM: Bihar board matric results were scheduled to be announced at 3:30 pm but it is yet to be declared.

15:43 PM: BSEB Matric results live streaming begins, final scores anytime soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

15:42 PM: Bihar board Matric result will be declared anytime now.

15:41 PM: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is expected to arrive at the venue soon. He will officially announce the result.

15:39 PM: Ahead of the announcement of matric results, official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in not working.

15:38 PM: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to release Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 shortly.

15:33 PM: BSEB to declare matric result shortly. Stay tuned.

15:31 PM: Toppers list, details on pass percentage, etc will be available soon after the declaration of result.

15:30 PM: BSEB Matric result to be out anytime soon.

15:27 PM: In the wake of coronavirus, schools will not release offline result list this year. Students can check their scores on the official websites only.

15:26 PM: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to declare Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 shortly.

15:18 PM: The virtual event for Bihar board 10th result to begin in a while. stay tuned.

15:17 PM: Students can also check their results by sending an SMS with the text BSEB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to ‘56263’.

15: 13 PM: BSEB to declare Bihar Board Class 10th Result at a virtual event shortly.

15:06 PM: Direct link to watch BSEB 10th result 2021 online event. Click here

15:05 PM: 25 minutes left for BSEB matric results 2021. To check Bihar board result online, students need their roll code, roll number

14:53 PM: BSEB to declare result in half an hour. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy. Credentials like roll number, roll code mentioned in the admit card are needed to know final results.

14:39 PM: Less than an hour left for BSEB Matric Results. Stay tuned.

14:01 PM: Bihar Board Class 10th Result: Steps to check matric results on mobile

Open Google chrome or any other browser on your phone

Visit www.onlinebseb.in

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter login credentials like roll number and roll code etc

Enter captcha code

Press the submit button

Your Bihar Board 10th Result or BSEB matric Result will be displayed on the screen

13:52 PM: The BSEB Matric Result 2021 will be declared at 3.30 pm. Along with the result, the overall pass percentage and toppers list will also be released.

13:31 PM: Less than 2 hours left for Bihar board matric result 2021. Stay tuned.

the board has started verifying the answer scripts of top-scoring students. For the current year, due to the pandemic, the verification is being conducted through WhatsApp-based video conferencing

13:15 PM: Last year, Himanshu Raj, son of a vegetable vendor had bagged the top position by scoring 96.2%

13:12 PM: With the declaration of results, BSEB will become the first educational board in the India to release the board exam results on time. Several state and central boards have deferred their exams due to the pandemic.

13:01 PM: To get the first division, a candidate needs to score 300 marks.

12:50 PM: Once Bihar board 10th results are declared, students can check other websites like onlinebseb.in, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in too to check their scores.

12:46: Bihar board class 10th result will be announced at 3:30 PM. Those who appeared in the exams are advised to keep their admit cards handy. Credentials like roll number, roll code mentioned in the admit card are needed to know final results.

12:37 PM: Only three hours left for Bihar Board Class 10th Result announcement.

12:35 PM: There will be no press conference for the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 announcement due to surge in corona cases in the state.

12:27 PM: Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Official Websites Not Responding Ahead of Matric Result Announcement

11:30 AM: Though the results will be announced today, candidates will get the hard copies of their mark sheets later from the schools. The online result which will be declared at 3:30 PM today will show their marks and qualifying status— PASS or FAIL.

11:28 AM: Last year, students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, had performed well in Bihar board 10th exam. Three toppers – Raj Ranjan, Bambam Kumar and Rohit Kumar of this school had topped in the Bihar board 10th exam 2020.

10:34 AM: A live result link is appearing on the official website— https://onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric/. However, this could also be last year’s result link as the official time for Bihar Matric result 2021 is 3:30 pm.

10:08 AM: Pass percentage trends from previous years.

In 2020: 80.59%

2019: 80.73%

2018: 68.89%

2017: 50.12%.

09:47 AM: BSEB Matric result link will be activated at BSEB websites, once the results are announced.

09:31 AM: On March 20, BSEB had released the answer keys to the objective-type questions.

09:15 AM: Official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in showing error ahead of the result announcement.

09:09 AM: BSEB’s official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, is not working.

09:07 AM: In 2020, Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, had topped the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent. The average pass percentage then stood at 80.59%.

08:57 AM: Last year, BSEB had declared class X board results on May 26.

