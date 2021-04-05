Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the results of matriculation or class 10 on April 5, Monday. Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be released by state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm. This time, there will be no press conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, board chairman Anand Kishor had stated on Sunday, April 4. Once declared, students will be able to check their BSEB 10th result on the official websites— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Besides, candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric scores on onlinebseb.in. To pass the exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks, apart from getting passing marks in each subject. Those who fail to get passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exam, which will be held later by the BSEB. Also Read - BSEB to Declare Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 at 3:30 PM Today: Here Are 5 Latest Updates For Class X Students

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Stay Here For LIVE Updates:

11:30 AM: Though the results will be announced today, candidates will get the hard copies of their mark sheets later from the schools. The online result which will be declared at 3:30 PM today will show their marks and qualifying status— PASS or FAIL.

11:28 AM: Last year, students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, had performed well in Bihar board 10th exam. Three toppers – Raj Ranjan, Bambam Kumar and Rohit Kumar of this school had topped in the Bihar board 10th exam 2020.

10:34 AM: A live result link is appearing on the official website— https://onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric/. However, this could also be last year’s result link as the official time for Bihar Matric result 2021 is 3:30 pm.

10:08 AM: Pass percentage trends from previous years.

In 2020: 80.59%

2019: 80.73%

2018: 68.89%

2017: 50.12%.

09:47 AM: BSEB Matric result link will be activated at BSEB websites, once the results are announced.

09:31 AM: On March 20, BSEB had released the answer keys to the objective-type questions.

09:15 AM: Official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in showing error ahead of the result announcement.

09:09 AM: BSEB’s official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, is not working.

09:07 AM: In 2020, Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, had topped the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent. The average pass percentage then stood at 80.59%.

08:57 AM: Last year, BSEB had declared class X board results on May 26.

08:55 AM: Portals to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021

08:17 AM: Every year, BSEB holds a press conference where the name of toppers is announced. However, this year, due to coronavirus pandemic, the results will be announced on the official sites or social media handles of the board.

08:15 AM: Follow these steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021

Visit the official website of the board

Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage

Enter your credentials – Roll Number and other details and login

Your Bihar Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save your result for future reference

08:13 AM: The direct link to download Bihar Board Class 10th Result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon after the official announcement.