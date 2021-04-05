Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will announce the much-awaited results of matriculation or class 10 shortly. However, ahead of the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 announcement, the official websites of BSEB like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.,and onlinebseb.in are showing errors. Other websites where students can check their scores are either not responding or showing an error message due to the huge number of users. Also Read - BSEB to Declare Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 at 3:30 PM Today: Here Are 5 Latest Updates For Class X Students

Meanwhile, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release Bihar Board matric results at 3:30 PM. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had yesterday stated that there will be no press conference this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to Declare Matric Result at 3:30 PM Today

Once declared, students can check their BSEB 10th result on the official websites— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Besides, candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric scores on onlinebseb.in. To pass the exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks, apart from getting passing marks in each subject. Those who fail to get passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exam, which will be held later by the BSEB. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Date: Topper Verification Process Completed, BSEB to DECLARE Matric Results Anytime Soon | Latest Updates Students Should Know

Follow these steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021