Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021. As many as 13 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) have topped the matric exam this year. Three students who have topped the Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 this year are – Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar and Subhadarshini. Both Pooja and Subhadarshini are from Jamui district while Sandeep is from Rohtas.

Meanwhile, 101 students have been placed in the Bihar Board Top 10 with 484 out of 500 marks. Complete list shortly.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can check their result by visiting the official BSEB website – bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.