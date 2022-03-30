Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare class 10 result date and time anytime soon. Though the board is yet to make an official announcement, reports claimed that the Bihar Board matric results will be declared on Thursday, March 31. Once declared, students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students would need their roll number and roll code as given in their admit card to check their matric scoresAlso Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time LIVE: BSEB Officials Make Big Statement
Earlier while speaking to Careers360, BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi had said,”We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it’s too early to confirm. The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers’ interview will be conducted.”
Follow these steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021
- Visit the official website of the board
- Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage
- Enter your credentials – Roll Number and other details and login
- Your Bihar Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save your result for future reference
Websites to check BSEB Matric Result 2021-22
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
The previous year pass percentage
- 2021: 78.17%
- 2020: 80.59
- 2019: 80.73
- 2018: 68.89%
Credentials required to check BSEB Class 10 result 2022
Helplines for students
If students face any problems after result declaration, they can contact Bihar Board officials on 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.