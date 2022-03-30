Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare class 10 result date and time anytime soon. Though the board is yet to make an official announcement, reports claimed that the Bihar Board matric results will be declared on Thursday, March 31. Once declared, students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students would need their roll number and roll code as given in their admit card to check their matric scoresAlso Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time LIVE: BSEB Officials Make Big Statement

Earlier while speaking to Careers360, BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi had said,”We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it’s too early to confirm. The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers’ interview will be conducted.”

Follow these steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021

Visit the official website of the board

Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage

Enter your credentials – Roll Number and other details and login

Your Bihar Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save your result for future reference

Websites to check BSEB Matric Result 2021-22

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

The previous year pass percentage

2021: 78.17%

2020: 80.59

2019: 80.73

2018: 68.89%

Credentials required to check BSEB Class 10 result 2022

Roll Code

Roll Number

Helplines for students

If students face any problems after result declaration, they can contact Bihar Board officials on 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.