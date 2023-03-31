Home

Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to Download Subject-wise BSEB Matric Topper List, PDF Link

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to Download Subject-wise BSEB Matric Topper List, PDF Link

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Toppers List: Apart from the results, the Bihar board has also announced the class 10 topper list, pass percentage, and other details.

Bihar Board 10th exam result 2023 - Toppers List

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 Matric results at 1:30 PM on Friday. The BSEB announced the result date, time in an official statement as well as on BSEB Twitter handle. The details of the toppers list will be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the result announcement, MD Rumman Ashraf of Sheikhupra has topped the Bihar Board Class 10th examination. A total of 81.04% of students have passed the examination. This time, the girls students have dominate the toppers list; 8 female, 2 male students are in top 10. You may like to read Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Meet the toppers Rank 1: MD Rumman Ashraf

MD Rumman Ashraf Rank 2: Namrata Kumari

Namrata Kumari Rank 3: Gyani Anupama

Gyani Anupama Rank 4: Sanju Kumari

Sanju Kumari Rank 5: Bhavna Kumari

The Bihar board 2023 Class 10 exams were held from February 14 to 22 and the papers were conducted in two shifts on all the exam days. This year, a total of 16 lakh candidates have registered for the class 10th Bihar board exam.

Apart from the results, the Bihar board has also announced the class 10 topper list, pass percentage, and other details.

Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board 10th exam will be able to check their BSEB Matric results with their roll code and roll number. The BSEB Matric roll number and roll code have already been mentioned on the admit card of the candidates.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Subject-wise Toppers’ List

Science: To be updated shortly Mathematics: To be updated shortly Hindi: To be updated shortly English: To be updated shortly Sanskrit: To be updated shortly Social Science: To be updated shortly

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.