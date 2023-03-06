Home

Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Releases 10th Matric Answer Keys at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Releases 10th Matric Answer Keys at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Answer Key on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

NEET PG 2023 Exam In Two Days; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Answer Key on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board has released the answer key for 50 percent objective questions. The Bihar Board Class 10 students must note that they can download the answer key and raise objections up to March 10, 2023.

The objection window will close at 5 pm as per the announcement. The candidates who wish to raise concerns or objection are asked to do it at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush and technical glitches.

You may like to read

BSEB 10th Matric Answer Keys: How to download?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the BSEB 10th Matric Answer Keys.

Visit the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on “Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2023”

Enter the details and download the answer key

Raise objections accordingly

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Key Details

The exam for BSEB Matric Exam 2023 was conducted from February 14, 2023, till February 22, 2023.

The Bihar Board is likely to announce the BSEB class 10 results soon

As per past trends, the Bihar board releases the result within one month’s time, so it is expected in the third or fourth week of March.

For the exam, lakhs of candidates appeared and once the result is also out, you can check by entering your roll ID

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.