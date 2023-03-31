Home

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Tops BSEB Matric Exam, Scores 489 Marks

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List: Namrata Kumari became the second topper and Gyani Anupama is the third topper.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Toppers List: Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandit scored the same marks after all three toppers.

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 board exam result 2023 on Friday. This year, a total of 81.04% of students cleared the exam. MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhupra, topped the Bihar Board Class 10th examination by securing secured 489 marks. In total, 21 students have been placed in the top 5 while 90 students made it to the top 10.

Mohammad Rumman Ashraf has secured 97.8% marks by outperforming 16.37 lakh students and topped Bihar Board Matric 2023 exam. Namrata Kumari became the second topper and Gyani Anupama is the third topper. On the other hand, Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandit scored the same marks after all three toppers.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Meet Toppers List

Rank 1: MD Rumman Ashraf Rank 2: Namrata Kumari Rank 2: Gyani Anupama Rank 3: Sanju Kumari Rank 3: Bhavna Kumari Rank 3: Jayanandan Kumar Pandit

Bihar Board 10 th Result: Pass percentage

The pass percentage in BSEB Class 10 result is 81.04 per cent and a total of 16,10,657 total students have passed the exam in which 6,61,570 are boys and 6,43,633 are girls.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Prizes for Topper Candidates

The BSEB announced that Rs 1 lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader will be offered by the education department to the student who has secured the first position in the Bihar Board.

The toppers will get a Rs 1 lakh scholarship and a laptop, and one Kindle e-book reader.

The BSEB said the second rank holders will get Rs 75,000 scholarship and a Kindle reader and a laptop and the third rank holders will also get the laptop and Kindle reader with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

