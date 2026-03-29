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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE: BSEB Matric 10th marksheet, topper list likely today at results.biharboardonline.com? Steps to check marks, latest updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE: BSEB Matric 10th marksheet, topper list likely today at results.biharboardonline.com? Steps to check marks, latest updates

Will Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 be released today? Check expected date and time, how to check Bihar Board 10th scores via Digilocker and SMS,

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) will announce the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result date and time anytime soon. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at results.biharboardonline.com. This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination. Several students are flooding the social media platforms with queries such as ‘Matric ka result kab aaega?’ and ‘When will the matric results come?’ Meanwhile, a fake notice is going viral on social media platforms claiming that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 is likely to be announced today. Till now, BSEB has not confirmed any date or time for the declaration of the Bihar Board 10th result.

This year, the Bihar Board of Secondary Education successfully conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026, at various examination centres.

How to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026?

Students can access their results through the official websites. The students can go on these two websites and click on the link labelled ‘BSEB Matric Result 2026’. Subsequently, they have to enter their roll number and roll code as indicated on the admit card and submit the details to view their results.

To pass the matriculation examination, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Students failing in one or two subjects may be eligible to appear for compartmental examinations, while those who missed the exam due to valid reasons might have the opportunity to sit for special examinations. The Bihar government will also announce incentives for top-performing students.

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Has the BSEB 10th result date and time been announced?

At present, the BSEB 10th result date and time have not been released. Meanwhile, several media reports claim that the Bihar Board 10th result will be announced before March 31. The Bihar Board 10th matric result will be announced at

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboard.com.in/matric

BSEB will also publish the Bihar Board 10th topper list and the Bihar Board 10th pass percentage. Apart from the official websites, the Bihar board 10th result can be downloaded through Digilocker and SMS.

Step-by-Step guide to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Visit BSEB’s official website: Go to the Bihar School Examination Board at https://results.biharboardonline.com/.

Search Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026: Look for the link that reads, “Click Here For 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details: Once you have clicked the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026 link, you will be directed to a new webpage. You must enter the login credentials required. The commonly asked login credentials are roll code, roll number, and captcha code.

Your BSEB 10th result will appear: As soon as you enter the login credentials on the Bihar Board 10th Matric result download page, your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it, save it, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Step-by-Step guide to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 via sms

Open Messages on your phone

Type: BIHAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER

Send to: 56263

You’ll receive your result (marks + pass/fail status) via SMS within seconds.

Step-by-Step guide to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 via sms

Open DigiLocker app/website and log in (or sign up)

Go to “Education” and then “Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)”

Enter your Roll Number / Year and download your marksheet

Your digital marksheet will be available instantly

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