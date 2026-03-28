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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE: BSEB Matric topper list, marksheet at results.biharboardonline.com awaited; how to download 10th scores

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE: BSEB Matric topper list, marksheet at results.biharboardonline.com awaited; how to download 10th scores

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 will be announced soon. Check expected date and time.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates: The BSEB Bihar Board 10th result date and time will be announced soon. Candidates can access the BSEB 10th result download link at results.biharboardonline.com. It is to be noted that over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination. This year, the Bihar Board of Secondary Education was held from February 17 to 25, 2026, at various examination centres.

Official websites to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Students can download the BSEB Class 10th board result 2026 through results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and results.biharboard.com.in/matric. Along with the BSEB 10th result, the board will announce the Bihar Board 10th topper list.

How to download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026?

Visit BSEB’s official website

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at https://results.biharboardonline.com/.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Find Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026

Look for the link that reads, “Click Here For 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details

As soon as you have clicked the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026 link, you will be directed to a new webpage. You must enter the login credentials required. The commonly asked login credentials are roll code, roll number, and captcha code.

Your BSEB 10th result will appear

As soon as you enter the login credentials on the Bihar Board 10th Matric result download page, your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it, save it, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Login details required to access Bihar board matric result?

Roll code

Roll number

Captca code

Along with the results, the board will display the Bihar Board 10th topper list and the Bihar Board 10th pass percentage. Usually, BSEB conducts the Secondary Special & Compartment Examination. At present, the dates have not been announced yet.

Key details mentioned in Bihar board matric result?

Name of the student

Grade

Subjected appeared

Overall marks

Subject-wise marks

Division

Pass/ Fail status

Roll number of the student

Registration number

Parent’s name

Alternative ways to download the Bihar board matric result?

The Bihar board 10th result can be downloaded through Digilocker, SMS and official websites. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already announced the intermediate (Class 12) examination results for 2026, declaring outcomes across all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.19 per cent. Female students outperformed their male counterparts, with a pass percentage of 86.23 per cent, compared to 84.09 per cent for male students.

Notably, girls dominated the merit list, securing top positions in both the Arts and Commerce streams, while a male student topped the Science stream. Out of a total of 26 toppers, 19 are girls and seven are boys.

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