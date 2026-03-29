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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026(OUT) LIVE: BSEB Matric 10th results, pass percentage declared at result.biharboardonline.org; direct link
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 download link: Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at result.biharboardonline.org.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Eligible students can download the BSEB 10th result 2026 at result.biharboardonline.org. This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination. It is to be noted that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 was announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar through a press conference. The event was also attended by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department B Rajender.
This year, a total of 81.79 per cent students passed the Matric examination. To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and an overall aggregate of at least 33 per cent. Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental examinations, while students who missed the exam due to valid reasons may have the opportunity to take special examinations.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Result_2026 #BiharBoardResult pic.twitter.com/VEt5apzW2b
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 29, 2026
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026(download link)
Step-by-Step guide to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026
- Visit BSEB’s official website: Go to the Bihar School Examination Board at https://results.biharboardonline.com/.
- Search Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026: Look for the link that reads, “Click Here For 10th Result 2026.”
- Enter the login details: Once you have clicked the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026 link, you will be directed to a new webpage. You must enter the login credentials required. The commonly asked login credentials are roll code, roll number, and captcha code.
- Your BSEB 10th result will appear: As soon as you enter the login credentials on the Bihar Board 10th Matric result download page, your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it, save it, and take a printout of it for future reference.
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