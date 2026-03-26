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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar board Class 10th Matric result, topper list, marksheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon; link, pass percentage

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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar board Class 10th Matric result, topper list, marksheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon; link, pass percentage

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 date: The BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon; can be downloaded at results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 soon. The BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 can be downloaded only from its official website, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and matricbihar.com. Prior to the result declaration, BSEB will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result date and time.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to download BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric result

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as the BSEB 10th roll number.

Your Bihar Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Bihar Board 10th result.

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