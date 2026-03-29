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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Official Website down; know how to check BSEB 10th Matric score via Digilocker, SMS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Official Website down; know how to check BSEB 10th Matric score via Digilocker, SMS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at res

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at result.biharboardonline.org. This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination.

This year, two female students secured the Rank 1 in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 (Matriculation) examination and became the Bihar Board 10th Topper. Their names are Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween. Pushpanjali Kumari hails from Jamui district. Sabreen Praween hails from the Vaishali district. They both topped with 492 marks.

After the announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 , the Board’s official main website experienced an overwhelming amount of county traffic, which caused the system to break down, and several users were unable to access their results. ts. As lakhs of candidates rushed online to check their scores, the heavy influx overwhelmed the servers, causing the portal to crash intermittently. Students are encouraged to wait patiently so that they have access to their marksheets. They can even use alternative platforms such as DigiLocker or SMS services to access their marksheets without hassle.

Step-by-Step guide to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 via sms

Open Messages on your phone

Type: BIHAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER

Send to: 56263

You’ll receive your result (marks + pass/fail status) via SMS within seconds.

Step-by-Step guide to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 via sms

Open the DigiLocker app/website and log in (or sign up)

Go to “Education” and then “Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)”

Enter your Roll Number / Year and download your marksheet

Your digital marksheet will be available instantly

A total of 13 students have secured positions within the top five ranks in this year’s merit list, highlighting intense competition at the top level.

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In the BSEB Matric Examination 2026, as many as 12,35,743 candidates have successfully cleared the exam. The total number of students who appeared crossed 15 lakh, including 7,85,726 girls and 7,26,961 boys.

Despite the large participation, the overall result performance has seen a marginal dip compared to last year. In 2025, the pass percentage was recorded at 82.11%, which was slightly higher than this year’s figure.

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